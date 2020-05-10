Mance, Shirley ALBANY Shirley Mance, age 81, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late William and Mae Curtis. She was predeceased by her husband Forrest C. Mance III. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Victory Christian Church and Redeemer Church. She loved old movies, musicals and the Boston Red Sox. Shirley is survived by her son Mark and daughter-in-law Shelly. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Victory Church or to your local animal shelter. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.