Rivest, Shirley May EDMONDS, Wash. On January 6, 2020, Shirley May (Tubbs) Rivest died peacefully in her sleep at Rosewood Courte Memory Care in Edmonds, Wash. She was born on March 8, 1925, in Owosso, Mich., the daughter of Clarence Tubbs and Maud (Warren) Tubbs. Shirley attended classes at Michigan State University from 1942 to 1945. After marrying Everett Lloyd Rivest on February 3, 1945, at the First Church in Cambridge, Mass., she traveled to Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia, accompanying Lloyd in his Navy program where he was developing and operating radar. In 1946, they moved to Schenectady, where Lloyd joined General Electric's Research Laboratory. They resided in Niskayuna. Shirley was a strong believer in the value of education and was known for her inquisitive mind. She traveled extensively with Lloyd, and most trips were learning vacations. She was an excellent seamstress, often making clothes for herself and her children. She was also famous for her culinary skills. She took art classes in pastels and created many pieces of art inspired by nature. She loved to garden and was particularly talented in cultivating flowering plants, both indoors and out. Shirley and Lloyd were active members of the First United Methodist Church where Shirley was a member of the Altar Guild for many years. She was also an active member of Chapter AE of PEO. She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd; and by her older sister, Mildred Hathaway. She is survived by her younger brother, Clare; and her younger sister, Lois Beers. Shirley also is survived by her four children: Ronald Rivest (Gail Dotson) of Boston, Brian Rivest of Princeton, N.J., Rachel Rivest (Steve Averbuch) of Princeton, N.J. and Martha Stanton (Mark) of Seattle, Wash.; her seven grandchildren: Alexander, Christopher, Emily, Julie, Nolan, Alanna, and Kayla; and her four great-grandchildren. Memories of our wonderful family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas will forever include her sitting at the end of the dinner table loaded with great food and surrounded by love. Her remains will be inurned in the Columbarium in the First United Method Church. The family is planning a celebration of her life at the church in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either an education project at



