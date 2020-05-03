Shirley Morgan
1934 - 2020
Morgan, Shirley CLIFTON PARK Shirley Morgan, 85 of Clifton Park, passed away on April 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Ralph Rarrick and Florence Packard Emms on September 6, 1934, in Elmira, N.Y. Shirley graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1952. She married John "Jack" Morgan in 1954, and they lived in Elmira for 18 years before relocating to Camillus N.Y., then on to Clifton Park in 1978. Shirley is survived by her husband Jack; her two sons, Michael and Martin; her three daughters, Maureen (Peter Latniak), Eileen and Kathleen; her five grandchildren, Melissa (Tim Rankin), Michael (Nicole), Morgan Durno, Justin and Jamie Latniak; and great-grandchild Thomas. She is also survived by her brother Tom Emms; sister-in-law Nita Rarrick; and three nephews and one niece, Bob Emms, Robert and John Rarrick and Cindy Klinko. Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Ralph Rarrick. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Shirley was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. No public services will be held. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or at www.communityhospice.org.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
