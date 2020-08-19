Juedes, Shirley O. TROY Shirley O. Juedes, 85, entered into eternal life on August 15, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Shirley was born on June 1, 1935, in Troy to Charles and Mildred Shampine Hunt. She was a 1953 graduate of Troy High School and went on to work as a teller at Troy Savings Bank and later at Union National Bank. She was then employed as an admissions clerk for 17 years at R.P.I. in Troy until her retirement. Shirley was a huge R.P.I. hockey fan. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her family. She was an avid reader and an enthusiastic competitor at scrabble and rummy. Also, Shirley's love of cooking made her famous for her "nuts and bolts" recipe that she always made at Christmastime. Shirley was the wife of Richard Juedes who passed away in 2015. She was the loving mother of Richard H. Juedes (Mary) of Waterford and Donald R. Juedes of Baltimore, Md.; the adoring grandmother of Sara Juedes of Washington, D.C.; and the sister of the late Alice Hamel and Calvin and Donald Hunt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Heritage House third floor nurses, aides, and other staff for their amazing care, compassion, and professionalism. Due to the pandemic regulations, funeral services will be held with her family members in attendance in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Activities Department at Eddy Heritage House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 2920 Tibbits Ave, Troy, NY, 12180. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com