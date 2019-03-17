Hildebrandt, Shirley Ruth NORTH GREENBUSH Shirley Ruth (Mills) Hildebrandt, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. Shirley was born in Hazel, N.Y. on September 29, 1928. She was a longtime resident of Binghamton and Vestal N.Y., where she raised her family and worked at Olum's Furniture Company. Her best life was lived in Newport, N.C. working for Lock-It Storage from which she retired. Shirley was most recently a resident at ROUSE senior living apartments in North Greenbush. Shirley spent the brightest years of her life with her Red Hats group, Joy Club, and her water aerobics and Silver Sneakers groups at the Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center which brought so much joy and love to her life. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Louis Hildebrandt; they were married for 62 years. They were longtime members of the Cornerstone Gospel Baptist Church in Newport, N.C. She is survived by her two children, Ken (Sonya) Hildebrandt of Vestal, and Karen (George) Longworth of Niverville, N.Y.; and the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Stephanie Cramer of Buffalo, and Abigail Cramer of Macon, Ga., and Irena Longworth of Burnt Hills, and Travis Longworth of Niverville. Shirley's family would like to thank the CNA group on the fifth floor at St. Peter's Hospital for their wonderful kindness and care during the month of February. The staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital treated her with compassion and dignity in her last days. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on March 22, in the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Cornerstone Gospel Baptist Church, 2896 Highway, 24 Suite D, Newport, NC, 28570. Condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary