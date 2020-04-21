Schmitt, Shirley ALBANY Shirley Schmitt, 87, passed away peacefully, April 16, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Albany to the late Charles Sr. and May (Ebel) Schmitt. She worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles for 37 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Albany High School Class of 1950 and enjoyed going to their reunions every five years. Shirley was a loving, kind and selfless person who spent her life caring for, and looking out for everyone around her. She always put other people's happiness and needs before her own, especially her family. She was a great listener and always there for people. Shirley and her sister Jean were always together, especially since living together for the past 30 years, nurturing a very close and special relationship. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, and a multitude of great-nieces and nephews. She was like a second mother/grandmother to them all, and was Godmother to Jeffrey, a title she relished. Shirley looked forward to her weekly game nights with Jean and Ashley. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed going to lunch, shopping, taking pictures, betting the ponies, and doing the jumble, cryptogram and word search religiously every morning. Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Jr. and John; as well as her brother-in-law Charlie Mulligan. She is survived by her sister Jean Mulligan; nieces, Denise (Jim) Sheriff, Sheila (Mike) Morris, Kara (Mike) Skelly; and nephews, Kevin (Mary Beth) Mulligan and Brian (Joanne) Mulligan. She is also survived by her 19 great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 475 State St., Albany, NY 12203. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020