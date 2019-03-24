Spawn, Shirley GUILDERLAND On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Shirley Wolcott Spawn, 87, passed away peacefully at home. Shirley was born in Troy on June 8, 1931, daughter of Roland and Ruth (Becker) Wolcott. Shirley is known as a joyful and powerful prayer warrior, always thinking and praying for others right up until her last day. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Spawn; and her son, Bruce Spawn. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Spawn; her grandchildren, Andrea Macri (Frank), Michael Murray and Shawn Murray; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paige, Paxten and Pia. Shirley is also survived by her brother Larry Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. Please join her family in the Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Guilderland for a life celebration of Shirley and her love of Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a party luncheon. Shirley's family has requested that no black clothing be worn, only colors of celebration if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynnwood Reformed Church or Albany County Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Spawn.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019