Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Spawn. View Sign

Spawn, Shirley GUILDERLAND On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Shirley Wolcott Spawn, 87, passed away peacefully at home. Shirley was born in Troy on June 8, 1931, daughter of Roland and Ruth (Becker) Wolcott. Shirley is known as a joyful and powerful prayer warrior, always thinking and praying for others right up until her last day. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Spawn; and her son, Bruce Spawn. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Spawn; her grandchildren, Andrea Macri (Frank), Michael Murray and Shawn Murray; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paige, Paxten and Pia. Shirley is also survived by her brother Larry Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. Please join her family in the Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Guilderland for a life celebration of Shirley and her love of Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a party luncheon. Shirley's family has requested that no black clothing be worn, only colors of celebration if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynnwood Reformed Church or Albany County Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Spawn, Shirley GUILDERLAND On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Shirley Wolcott Spawn, 87, passed away peacefully at home. Shirley was born in Troy on June 8, 1931, daughter of Roland and Ruth (Becker) Wolcott. Shirley is known as a joyful and powerful prayer warrior, always thinking and praying for others right up until her last day. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Spawn; and her son, Bruce Spawn. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Spawn; her grandchildren, Andrea Macri (Frank), Michael Murray and Shawn Murray; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paige, Paxten and Pia. Shirley is also survived by her brother Larry Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. Please join her family in the Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Guilderland for a life celebration of Shirley and her love of Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a party luncheon. Shirley's family has requested that no black clothing be worn, only colors of celebration if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynnwood Reformed Church or Albany County Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close