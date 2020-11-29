Conway, Shirley T. CASTLETON Shirley T. Conway, 93 of Castleton, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at home. Shirley was born in Elmsford, N.Y., the daughter of the late Morris and Theresa (Schmidt) Einhorn. She retired as a physical education teacher from East Greenbush Central Schools after many years. For hobbies she taught baton twirling and enjoyed gardening, bowling, cards, and traveling to casinos. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Catherine Conway; brother-in-law, Robert Conway; good friends, Sharon Savaria, and caregiver, Kimberly Savaria, Jean Michaniw, Pardo and Lally families and the Lunch bunch. She was predeceased by her husband, John M. Conway; companion, John Linacre; sister, Blanche Schutjer; and brother, Morris (Marilyn) Einhorn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. For those who would like to attend virtually via Zoom, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89333733526
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.