Doty, Shirley T. COHOES Shirley T. Doty, 80, passed away October 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Keefe) Doty of Cohoes.Shirley had worked as a supervisor at Barclay Home Products in Cohoes and at Freihofer Baking Co. from which she retired. Shirley enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Shirley leaves behind her sisters, Mary (late Charles) Abbott, Eileen (late Neils) Jensen, Lillian Taylor, and Dorothy (William) Taylor; her brother, William (Dawn) Doty; as well as several nieces, nephews and her cherished feline companions. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Reverend Harold Doty and Joseph Doty. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 12 p.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes.Relatives and friends may visit at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019