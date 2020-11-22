1/1
Shirley Tetreault
1929 - 2020
Tetreault, Shirley NORTHVILLE Shirley Tetreault, 91, a loving and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on November 17, 2020. Shirley was born on February 11, 1929, to Fred and Marie Schneider in Longmeadow, Mass. She received her undergraduate degree at Ithaca College, and master's degree at Springfield College, both in physical education. She married her beloved husband, Walter "Budd" Tetreault in 1952. They owned and operated The Beachcomber in Northville, in the summers for several years. Shirley taught physical education at Guilderland High School for 33 years. She loved her years of coaching girls' varsity sports and was fondly called "Big Red" because of her red lipstick and school colors. She was a fierce competitor in everything that she did. She absolutely loved teaching kids; it brought her great joy. Shirley was a tremendous golfer. She started playing as a young girl at Longmeadow Country Club with her parents. She was club champion many times at Tall Timbers Golf Club and Savanna Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. She was always looking to have fun and could easily be found diving from high places or sledding in her shorts. She was an avid skier and loved to play bridge. Shirley and Budd retired to the Great Sacandaga Lake in Northville and The Savanna Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. They lived an active retirement between boating, golf, and spending time with friends and family. Shirley was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Budd" Tetreault. She is survived by her son Todd Tetreault; and daughters, Tove (John) Stevens and Tami (Peter) Cohan. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Luke, Hailey and Hannah Tetreault, Trevor, Ryland and Olivia Stevens, Connor (Kate), Casey and Kyleigh Cohan. Her beautiful blue eyes were always sparkling and mischievous. Her joy, optimistic outlook on life, enthusiasm and laughter was contagious. She was a bright light in our world and will be greatly missed. We will have a celebration of life in June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saratoga Senior Center, 5 Williams St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Arrangements are in the care of Northville Funeral Service, Inc. 401 Bridge St., Northville. Please visit the family's online guestbook at northvillefuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
