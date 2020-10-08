Brand, Shirley W. ALBANY We mourn the death and celebrate the life of Shirley W. Brand who died peacefully on October 3, 2020, at age 95. She was born in Astoria, Long Island on December 14, 1924, to Russian immigrant parents and grew up with her brother, in a loving extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. At a very young age, she learned to play the piano and her love of music and the arts continued throughout her life. She graduated from the New York City High School of Music and Art with a major in piano and voice, and attended Queens College until she married her life's partner, Dr. J. Clinton Brand Jr. Because Clint was serving in the Navy during World War II, they married quickly; it was a marriage that lasted for 61 years, until Clint's death in 2005. Clint and Shirley were a true loving partnership. Together they enjoyed sailing on Lake George, traveling extensively to countries of the world, attending cultural events, walking hand-in-hand, swimming in tandem, and raising a family. Shirley gave her talents and her passion to several civic organizations over the years, including Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood, Family Planning Advocates, the Upper Washington Neighborhood Association, League of Women Voters and others. She was a member of a serious book club and read the New York Times on a daily basis from cover to cover. Her family members were the recipients of many articles clipped from the NYTs that she felt were important to pass along. She is survived by two children: Marcia Clash (Thomas) and Dr. Robert Brand (Mary); as well as five granddaughters: Kimberly Clash (Jacob), Sara Clash-Drexler (Matthew), Emily Sequeira, Nellie Williams (Geoff), and Katie Nare (Jason). She was exceedingly proud of her twelve great-grandchildren: Rebecca, Isaac, Noah, Eliana, Emma, Ella, Paloma, Coco, Satchel, Ruby, Cyrus, and Freya. Life, for her, was perfect when family was together enjoying each other. Shirley's family appreciates the love and care provided to her during the last years of her life at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Facility. For those who wish to recognize Shirley's life, the family suggests contributions to Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood or a charity of your choice
