Winnie, Shirley CLIMAX Shirley Winnie, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 1, 1954 in Catskill to the late Hiram and Nellie Diamond Deyo. Shirley was raised and educated in Coxsackie, and worked at the former dress factory and the former tree and wreath factory. She married her beloved husband, Ronald E. Winnie, on October 27, 1973, and together they began their family. Shirley stayed home to raise their children, and went back to work in the office at United Stationers, now known as Essendant, where she was still employed. She enjoyed crafts and ceramics, and visiting the casinos with her husband, but most enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially the grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her children, Angela (Todd) Croote, Mandy (Ryan) Winnie-Allen, and Jake (Sheena) Winnie; her grandchildren, Emma, Rylee, and Isaac; her siblings, Joann Irving, Carolyn Multari, and Steven Deyo; nieces, a nephew and a great-niece. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Ronald on June 22, 2018. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, or the , 4 Atrium Drive, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019