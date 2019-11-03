Ritzie, Shirley Y. ALBANY Shirley Y. Ritzie passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, at Albany Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Shirley was born and raised in East Harlem, N.Y. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1984. Shirley was employed at Shea Stadium and multiple supermarkets as an associate. She was very outgoing and never knew a stranger. Shirley loved music, traveling and casinos. Shirley was predeceased by her late mother Shirley May Ritzie; brother, Paul V. Ritzie Jr.; and sister Joanne Ritzie Washington. Shirley affectionately known as "Sam Dean" will be greatly missed. She is survived by her father, Paul V. Ritzie Sr. of Ravena; son Denzell Ritzie of Slingerlands; daughter Shanell Ritzie of Albany; beloved grandson, Denzell Ritzie Jr.; sister Sabrina Benn of the Bronx, brothers, Lindell Ritzie of Ravena, and Shawn Ritzie of Albany, and sister Shawnta Sterling of Rensselaer. She is also survived by her two brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will follow in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery, New Baltimore. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service starting at 10 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019