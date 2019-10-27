|
Fallen, Shree Fonta SCHENECTADY On the morning of October 24, 2019, at 8:28 a.m., while residing at her home, God called Shree Fonta Fallen to receive her eternal rest. Shree was born on July 18, 1970, in Albany to the late William Dozer and the late Joanne Dozer. To this wonderful union, Shree and her two siblings, William "BJ" Jr. and Nashema Dozer, were reared in a loving home. Shree attended Albany High School in Albany and the Albany Job Corps. Shree was married to Stanley Fallen for two years. Shree was previously employed at Rehabilitation Support Services in Cohoes for over ten years as a residential sounselor. She was not working at the time of her passing. Left to cherish and celebrate her life are her four loving children: her son, Saiquan Dozer and her three daughters, Valencia Thomas, Ah-janay Dozer, Claysiah Wylie, all of Schenectady; a brother, William Dozer, of Niskayuna; a sister-in-law, Jocelyn Simpkins Dozer of Schenectady; a sister, Nashema Dozer of Schenectady; four beloved grandchildren, Honesty Johnson, Izaire, Issac and Harmoni Smith all of Schenectady; two uncles, Willie J. Gilchrist of Niskayuna, and Alfred Dozer of Albany; and three aunts, Cynthia A. Gilchrist of Niskayuna, Lee Makuch of Albany, and Susie Wimberly of Guilderland. She also leaves behind two nieces, Jayla Simpkins and Azjona Dozer; a host of cousins; three best friends, Tiffany Cardoso, Deshona Thomas and Sonya Stratton; and a host of other family and friends. Calling hours will be held on October 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the service from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019