Sidney Kleinhans Sr.
1965 - 2020
Kleinhans, Sidney Sr. WATERVLIET Sidney Kleinhans Sr., 55 of Watervliet and formerly of Schodack Landing, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1965, in Albany to Percy II and the late Claudia (Bingham) Kleinhans. Sid was a "Jack of all trades" and worked as a street sweeper for Wilde Construction, a snow plow operator for Leckonby's, a Warehouse "supervisor" for Everett Road Storage and Handling, Hewitt's in East Greenbush, Kleinhans Home Services, Hamilton Printing and a school bus driver for Durham School Services. Sid loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing and would help anyone and everyone who needed him. He was never afraid to speak his mind whether you liked it or not. Sid is survived by his wife, Maria (Travis) Kleinhans; his children, Joshua (Randy) Kleinhans, Amanda (TJ) Kleinhans, Keith (Ashley) Kleinhans, Jacquelyn (Mark) Kleinhans, Jack-Coty (Nay) Ketzer, Dianna (Jason) Donnelly and Sidney Jr. (Courtney) Kleinhans. He is also survived by his siblings, Percy (Linda) Kleinhans III, and Cindy (Roy) Haverly; and was predeceased by his brother Jerry Kleinhans. He was the son-in-law of Vernon and the late Jean Benedict; and brother-in-law of Peter (Dawn) Travis, Pam (Darren) Blair, Sharry (Dan) Hines, Mark (Ronda) Benedict, Scott (Rebecca) Benedict and the late Russell Benedict. He was Poppy to Riley, Wyatt, Kaiden, Ayla, Michael, Octavia, Mark, Karsen, Connor, Elijah and Gabriella. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved fur babies, Carter, Paco and Winston. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, in the House of Praise, 1688 US 9, Castleton. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ray Funeral Home.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
House of Praise
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
