Mintzer, Sidney ALBANY Sidney Mintzer, age 101, died at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on February 10, 2020. The cause was due to a short illness. Born on January 28, 1919, in Brooklyn to Julius and Sadie Mintzer, he attended Catskill schools and graduated from Syracuse University in 1942. Sidney served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. On November 19, 1950, he married June M. Burg. He lived in Albany and worked at the New York State Department of Transportation until retiring in 1983. Sidney was a member of Temple Israel, Jewish War Veterans, and the Masons. Sidney will be especially remembered for being a loving husband and father. Survivors include his wife June of Albany; his daughters, Anna Mintzer of Manhattan and Hope Igdalsky and her husband Alan of Manchester, Conn.; his sister, Pearl Sanders of Albany; as well as many nieces and nephews. Sidney was preceded in death by his three brothers, Joseph, Milton, and Charles. The family wishes to thank the staff and aides at Right At Home for their care of Sidney during the past two years. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery, Western Avenue, Albany. Relatives and friends are welcome at Avila, 100 White Pine Drive from 3 to 5 p.m. following the burial. Shiva will be observed at the residence from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Memorial contributions are welcome at Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208, the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, or Beth Shalom B'nai Israel, 400 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester, CT, 06040. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020