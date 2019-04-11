Engel, Sidney S. LAKE WORTH, Fla. Sidney S. Engel passed away April 10, 2019, at the age of 99. He followed his beloved wife of 56 years Judith Rackman Engel; sister, Lil Goldfarb and brother Leonard Engel of Albany; and is survived by his daughters, Susan and Don Sommer of Schenectady and Atlanta, and Debra Engel of Schenectady and Lake Worth, where Sid was living these last two years. His sister Muriel Hausler from Albany is now living in Tucson. Zadie was loved and will be missed very much by his grandchildren, Anya Engel Adams of California and Brittany Engel Adams of Brooklyn. Also, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jason and Lora Sommer and three children, Rachel, Evan, and Jake of Atlanta; David and Lauren Sommer and four children, Ben, Dylan, Gemma and Piper of Scarsdale, N.Y.; and Aaron and Yulia Sommer and two children, Alexandra and Nina of Atlanta; and Dr. Steve Sommer of Atlanta. Sid was an Albany native who eventually moved to Tucson, and later Delray Beach. He was characterized by those who knew him as a gentle soul who loved his family above all else and was adored by them as well. Although he had many accomplishments including serving our country in World War II, later in his life his greatest enjoyment was to talk Miami Heat to his grandchildren, have a hot chicken soup dinner, and visit with family, friends and animals. We love him and will miss him more than words can express. Graveside services will be in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany on Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. The cemetery is located close to Shabbos House, 320 Fuller Road, Albany. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019