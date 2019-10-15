Simon Schill

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simon Schill.
Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
Watt Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schill, Simon CHICAGO, Ill. Simon Schill, age 97, passed away on October 12, 2019, in Chicago. He was the son of Max Schill and Martha Dienstag Schill of New York City. His wife, Ruth J. Schill, predeceased him and he leaves behind a daughter, Margo S. Scher of Chicago; a son, Michael H. Schill of Eugene, Ore.; a grandson Matthew W. Scher of Long Island; and a nephew and a niece. Simon was an active member of Congregation Gates of Heaven, having served as president of the Temple Brotherhood. Simon was an unassuming, sweet-mannered man whose family meant the world to him. Services in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery on Watt Street in Schenectady will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Congregation Gates of Heaven or to the . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.