Schill, Simon CHICAGO, Ill. Simon Schill, age 97, passed away on October 12, 2019, in Chicago. He was the son of Max Schill and Martha Dienstag Schill of New York City. His wife, Ruth J. Schill, predeceased him and he leaves behind a daughter, Margo S. Scher of Chicago; a son, Michael H. Schill of Eugene, Ore.; a grandson Matthew W. Scher of Long Island; and a nephew and a niece. Simon was an active member of Congregation Gates of Heaven, having served as president of the Temple Brotherhood. Simon was an unassuming, sweet-mannered man whose family meant the world to him. Services in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery on Watt Street in Schenectady will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Congregation Gates of Heaven or to the . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019