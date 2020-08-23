1/1
Simone B. Masse
1922 - 2020
Masse, Simone B. OLD CHATHAM Simone B. Masse, 98, passed away on August 20, 2020, at Evergreen Nursing Home. Born in Charlotte, Vt. on March 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Clara (Pommainville) Charlebois; wife of the late Leopold Masse; and the mother of the late Threase Masse and Raymond Masse. Simone lived in Old Chatham and was a bus driver for NLCS for 35 years. She cherished the time she spent with family and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was the mother of Maurice (the late Annette) Masse, Jeanne Lucille (David) Travis, Robert (Marlene) Masse, Lorraine (Joseph) Drzymala and Roger (Janice) Masse. She is survived by her grandchildren, Maurice Masse Jr., Darrin Masse, Nicole Amanatides, Jodi Dolezel, Richard Masse, Michelle Cummings, Raymond Masse Jr., Stephen Masse, Todd Masse, Robin Masse, Heather Hayden, Rachel Courtney, Scott Travis, Lauri Travis, Robert Masse, Christopher Masse, Lisa Drzymala, Brian Drzymala, Marliesse Cole, Mareena Vatalaro, Gabriel Masse, and Merideth Masse; 25 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Rita Booska, Jeanne Bernek, Bernard Charlebois and Eugene Charlebois and many many nieces and nephews who loved her very dearly. She was a Tri-Village Auxillary member for 20 years and she was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and a member of the Altar Society in Nassau. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with interment being held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:30 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
