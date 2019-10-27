Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simuel Quattlebaum Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie , NY View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Road Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Quattlebaum, Simuel Sr. COLONIE Simuel Quattlebaum Sr., 84 of Colonie, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Mr. Quattlebaum was born in Savannah, Ga., the son of the late James Quattlebaum Sr. and Wilhelmina Dublin Quattlebaum. He was educated in Georgia and Albany. He and his parents relocated to New York City, and later settled in Albany. He worked for Al Tech Specialty Steel Corporation where he retired after 44 years of service. Mr. Quattlebaum moved with his wife Faith to Colonie in 1965. He was a member of the 8th Tabernacle Temple Beth El in Albany. He was a quiet man, kindhearted and loving, and a hardworker. He was a devoted husband and father, a wonderful provider for his family, and handyman who could solve problems when they arose. He enjoyed traveling, walking, going out to eat and working in his yard. His most cherished times were those spent with his family. He will be dearly missed. Mr. Quattlebaum was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Faith L. Quattlebaum of Colonie. He was the beloved father of Cynthia N. Chambers (James Jr.) of Slingerlands, Sondra B. Quattlebaum (Ray) of Colonie, Carol A. Dawkins of Pomona, and Simuel Quattlebaum Jr. (Carolyn) of Colonie. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Rosalee Lewis and Mary Ellen Quattlebaum. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and in-laws. A special thank you to St. Peter's Hospital staff, for their care and compassion provided to Mr. Quattlebaum and his family during this difficult time. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 1, from 10-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. To leave a special message for the family, visit







