Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Slade Peter "Pete" Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall, Slade Peter "Pete" LINCOLNTON, N.C. Slade Peter "Pete" Marshall, 59, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Pete was the youngest child of Patricia M. (Alward) Marshall and James V. Marshall Sr. of Haynersville, N.Y. He is survived by his siblings, Linda, Patricia Boomhower, James Jr., and David Marshall; his daughter Renee Marshall-Kamin; sons, Jeff and Matthew, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He attended Tamarac Junior/Senior High School. Pete served ten years in the U.S. Air Force as an applied pneudraulic technologies specialist, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. After serving, he was employed as parts manager for numerous area auto dealerships until his early retirement and relocation to Lincolnton in 2015. "Slade Peter Marshall" was his given name, yet to most of us who knew him, he was simply "Pete." His warm smile was genuine and a direct reflection of his warm heart. It's been said, a true friend is one of those people you'd always like to see pull into your driveway, and Pete was one of those people. He worked on the biggest aircraft in the Air Force fleet, the giant "C5 Galaxy," describing it as "a hotel with wings on it, a big high-maintenance beast." Yet, there was a sense of pride working on those "flying behemoths." He had been to many places both in and out of the Air Force, and one of his favorites was Nova Scotia, with its rocky coast, salty sea breeze, and lobster. Pete loved lobster served with lots of melted butter! A self-proclaimed "motor head" at an early age, his love affair with cars started with scale models. There would be no ill-fitting parts, crooked decals, nor mediocre paint jobs for young Pete Marshall. They had to look like the "real deal!" His love for the hobby never waned, and his vintage model collection was extensive. Boxes with colorful car art masterpieces, stacked lovingly on shelves, adorned his walls. Over time the cars became real. Pete was a "MoPar Man." "MoPar or NoPar" was his motto. Not so secretly though, he just loved cars. His favorite distance was the quarter mile. His favorite time was "elapsed time." The less time it took for a car to rocket down a quarter mile track, the better. The throaty roar of a big supercharged V8 was his "Beethoven's Fifth." One could say Pete's heart rate should've been measured in RPMs instead of beats per minute. To sum up who Pete Marshall was in a few short paragraphs is impossible. To those of us who knew him and loved him, his family and his friends, we will store our memories of him lovingly in colorful boxes. We'll stack them neatly on the shelves of our hearts. We will often take those boxes down, fondly open them, and smile and laugh and share them. Thanks Pete. You left us a wonderful collection. Pete will be interred next to his parents in the Clifton Park Village Cemetery at a future date. A memorial celebration of Pete's life will be held in the near future at a location to be determined.











Marshall, Slade Peter "Pete" LINCOLNTON, N.C. Slade Peter "Pete" Marshall, 59, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Pete was the youngest child of Patricia M. (Alward) Marshall and James V. Marshall Sr. of Haynersville, N.Y. He is survived by his siblings, Linda, Patricia Boomhower, James Jr., and David Marshall; his daughter Renee Marshall-Kamin; sons, Jeff and Matthew, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He attended Tamarac Junior/Senior High School. Pete served ten years in the U.S. Air Force as an applied pneudraulic technologies specialist, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. After serving, he was employed as parts manager for numerous area auto dealerships until his early retirement and relocation to Lincolnton in 2015. "Slade Peter Marshall" was his given name, yet to most of us who knew him, he was simply "Pete." His warm smile was genuine and a direct reflection of his warm heart. It's been said, a true friend is one of those people you'd always like to see pull into your driveway, and Pete was one of those people. He worked on the biggest aircraft in the Air Force fleet, the giant "C5 Galaxy," describing it as "a hotel with wings on it, a big high-maintenance beast." Yet, there was a sense of pride working on those "flying behemoths." He had been to many places both in and out of the Air Force, and one of his favorites was Nova Scotia, with its rocky coast, salty sea breeze, and lobster. Pete loved lobster served with lots of melted butter! A self-proclaimed "motor head" at an early age, his love affair with cars started with scale models. There would be no ill-fitting parts, crooked decals, nor mediocre paint jobs for young Pete Marshall. They had to look like the "real deal!" His love for the hobby never waned, and his vintage model collection was extensive. Boxes with colorful car art masterpieces, stacked lovingly on shelves, adorned his walls. Over time the cars became real. Pete was a "MoPar Man." "MoPar or NoPar" was his motto. Not so secretly though, he just loved cars. His favorite distance was the quarter mile. His favorite time was "elapsed time." The less time it took for a car to rocket down a quarter mile track, the better. The throaty roar of a big supercharged V8 was his "Beethoven's Fifth." One could say Pete's heart rate should've been measured in RPMs instead of beats per minute. To sum up who Pete Marshall was in a few short paragraphs is impossible. To those of us who knew him and loved him, his family and his friends, we will store our memories of him lovingly in colorful boxes. We'll stack them neatly on the shelves of our hearts. We will often take those boxes down, fondly open them, and smile and laugh and share them. Thanks Pete. You left us a wonderful collection. Pete will be interred next to his parents in the Clifton Park Village Cemetery at a future date. A memorial celebration of Pete's life will be held in the near future at a location to be determined. Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close