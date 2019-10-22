|
|
Mazzacco, Sofia E. MECHANICVILLE Sofia E. Mazzacco, 7 of Harris Ave., passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Sofia was born in Albany to her loving parents Tara and Jeff Mazzacco. At six months old, Sofia was diagnosed with Anti NMDA receptor encephalitis, epilepsy and neuro irritability. To receive such challenging diagnoses did not stop Sofia from fighting every day. In her short life, Sofia fought every battle with courage, bravery and grace. Her personality was big, her smile was a light in a dark room and her laughter was contagious. Sofia enjoyed going on walks, playing with her cousins, having sleepovers, going bowling for the first time and swinging in her swing on a hot summer day. Sofia loved when Daddy tickled her neck and when Mommy twirled her around. Every year Sofia participated in the Miracle League, where she got to play baseball and play a sport like a typical child. Sofia looked forward to her yearly trip to the Double H Ranch. She was able to be just a kid where things that seemed impossible became possible. Sofia was the true definition of an inspirational hero. She taught people to have patience, to live every day to the fullest, take risks, fight and speak up, always find strength within and always to take chances. Survivors include her father Jeffrey Mazzacco of Clifton Park; mother Tara Mazzacco (Alex) of Mechanicville; and half-sister Kaitlyn Mazzacco of Syracuse; and grandparents Kim Wilcox of Watervliet, Butch Wilcox (Jean) of Rotterdam, Patricia Sandford of Troy and John Mazzacco Sr. of Clifton Park. She was the niece of Jessica Chass of Watervliet, John Mazzacco Jr. (Michelle) of Averill Park and Ron Mazzacco of Troy. Sofia's cousins include Raegan Chass, Gabriella Ryan, Ashley, Marisa and Kim Mazzacco. And many other close relatives and friends whom she loved. Sofia will always be Daddy's little girl and Mommy's best friend. Funeral services will be Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Special thanks to all of Sofia's doctors who have taken wonderful care of her over the years. That includes Dr. Nichter, Dr. Porter, Dr. Pugh and many nurses at the Albany Medical Children's Hospital. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefunralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019