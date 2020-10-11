1/
Sonia Wilber
Wilber, Sonia LATHAM Sonia Wilber, 78, entered Eternal Life Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia Seminick Kilian. She was the wife of the late Norman K. Wilber; mother of Christopher S. Wilber and the late Stephen M. Wilber; several other family members survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sonia's family Monday, October 12, 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please be prepared to follow the COVID-19 practices at the parish. The Rite of Committal will be held at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
OCT
13
Committal
Our Lady of Angels Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
