Popal, Soorya WYNANTSKILL Soorya Popal passed away on November 3, 2020, in presence of her children. Sooraya was born in Afghanistan in 1940. She was married to late Abdul Qadeer Popal. She was a loving and caring mother with incredible strength to carry on after devastating losses of her five children. Services were held on Wednesday at the Al-Hidaya Center in Latham.