Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church
Collins, Sophie (Kirtoglou) WATERVLIET Sophie (Kirtoglou) Collins, 71, entered into the hands of the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She entered into eternal life surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A life-long resident of Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Martha and Spiros Kirtoglou. She was the beloved wife and sweetheart of Richard M. Collins Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on October 5th. She was an active member of the Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church of Troy, where she spent many years teaching Sunday school. She was the devoted mother of Krista (Robert) Lewandusky, R. Michael (Tara) Collins, Lt. Col. Stephen (Kara) Collins, U.S. Army, Cassandra (Dimitri) Papagiannakis, and Christina (Joseph) Santiago; cherished Yia Yia of Andrea, Emily, Anastacia, Nicholas, Grace, Michael Armand, Elias, Joshua, Michael Spiros, Sophie, Gabriel, Dominic and Michael Peter. She is also survived by her brothers, Lou, Jack and Spiros (Ann) Kirtoglou; and lifelong friend George Lenares, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Anastasia Kaglis. She was dedicated to her family and her memory will forever be eternal. The family would like to thank Clifton Park NYOH and the entire staff on the hospice unit at Samaritan Hospital for the compassionate care that Sophie received. A funeral service will be held in St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway Watervliet, with the Trisagion memorial service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 909 River St., Troy, NY, 12180 or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 501 New Karner Road, Suite 2B, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Sophie Collins. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 27, 2019
