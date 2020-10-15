McGuinness, Stacey Ann ALBANY Stacey Ann McGuinness, 65, passed away suddenly in her home Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Queens, Stacey was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor McGuinness. Anyone who knew Stacey knows that her first and most important career was being a "mommy" to her daughters, Katherine and Casey McGuinness. Stacey treasured her family embracing every moment together. In addition to devoted mother, Stacey had a long career as a waitress at the OTB tele theater and in her later years as a home health aid prior to retirement. Stacey made friends everywhere that she went, her smiles lighting up the room, her laughter and dance moves infectious. Stacey continues to be loved by her two daughters and is survived by her brother Thomas McGuinness (Sherry); and sister Erin Mancini. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews and countless friends she has made over the years. In addition to her parents, Stacey is reunited in heaven with her sister Tara. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 18, at 1:15 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size within our chapel will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
