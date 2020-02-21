Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacey J. Ferguson. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ferguson, Stacey J. ALBANY Stacey J. Ferguson, 45, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at home with her family at her bedside. Born in Potsdam, she was the beloved daughter of Ricky J. and Judith A. Moulton Francis. Stacey was the beloved wife of Matthew A. Ferguson; cherished mother of Ryan J. Ferguson and Liam S. Ferguson; sister of Michael R. Francis (Claire); paternal granddaughter of Irene Francis (Reginald); maternal granddaughter of the late Claude and Jean Moulton; sister-in-law of Scott Ferguson (Amy); daughter-in-law of Charles A. and Shirley Avery Ferguson. Stacey is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stacey graduated from Honeoye-Falls High School, and SUNY Potsdam. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, and was a longtime employee of Verizon. Stacey was a dedicated and loyal friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but most of all, she was the number one fan and supporter of her sons' many sporting and performing activities. Stacey was a kind soul whose spirit touched and lifted all that she met. Her memorial funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Stacey's family from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Stacey in a special way may send a contribution to the . To leave a message for the family, please visit











Donations