Wilson, Stacie M. ALBANY Stacie M. Wilson, 46, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Stacie was the daughter of the late Karole (Larmon) Wilson and Calvin W. Wilson Sr. Stacie was a member of McKownville Methodist Church for many years. Stacie enjoyed arts and crafts, bingo, painting, traveling, her cat, Sheba, and loved Elvis. She also loved time with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her brother, Calvin Wilson; and her aunt, Mary Irene "Rene" Winne. Stacie is survived by her aunts and uncles, Diane M. (Richard) Okonsky, Ray (Georgianna J. Belus) Larmon, Marion (Rob) Robinson, Richard (Kathy) Larmon and John Winne. She is also survived by many cousins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265 in Stacie's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 16, 2019