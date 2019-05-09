|
|
|
|
|
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
|
|
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
|
2013 Broadway
|
Watervliet,
NY
12189-2225
|
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:15 AM
View Map
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
|
2013 Broadway
|
Watervliet,
NY
12189-2225
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Byer, Stanley Jr. WATERVLIET Stanley Byer Jr., 92, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Ed dy Village Green in Cohoes. He was born in Watervliet on November 3, 1926, the son of the late Stanley Byer Sr. and Jennie Banaszewski Byer. Stan was a lifelong resident of Watervliet and a 1944 graduate of Watervliet High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U. S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. After his honorable discharge, he attended Siena College and worked as a bartender and server at Welcome Inn in Watervliet, a job he would keep until his youngest child graduated from college. In the mid 1950's Stan joined the U.S. Post Office in Watervliet, where he had a long and happy career until his retirement in 1991. During high school Stan played basketball and ran track. He also continued to play semi-pro basketball in Albany. Along his mail route, Stan would often put down his mail bag to join the kids playing basketball. Stan was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending time with his father and buddies at the hunting camp in Newcomb. He spent many winter days ice fishing with his son and father at various lakes in the Adirondacks. Summer vacations would find him at Schroon Lake chopping wood, in pursuit of the perfect tree trunk for the evening beach fire spectacular. In addition, Stan was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and looked forward to visits from his great-grandchildren. Stan was an active communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church in Watervliet. After the closing of their parochial school, he was an active member of the parish serving as an altar server and with other various chores. Stan was the beloved husband of 68 years of his devoted late wife, Anne Klinowski Byer; loving father of Stanley M. Byer and Maggie Litzenberger of Poestenkill, Karen Byer and Gregory Maxwell of Latham, and Susan Byer and Russell Oster of Troy; adored grandfather of Jason Maxwell and Amy of Forest Hill, Md. and Rachel Byer Oster of Fairlawn, N.J.; great-grandfather of Tyler and Colin Maxwell; brother of the late Carol Byer Rosier. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family thanks Drs. James Aram, Robbie Benton, and Robert Sax as well as the Eddy System: The Terrace, the Heritage House, and Eddy Village Green, especially the staff of House 3. The funeral will be on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or to The Northeast Health Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 10, 2019
|
|
|
