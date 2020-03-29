Deacon Stanley E. (Pete) Brown

Obituary
Brown, Deacon Stanley (Pete) E. ALBANY Deacon Stanley (Pete) E. Brown, 65, of Albany, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ruth Brown; daughter, Shannissa Leachman; granddaughters, Pridorsha Watson, Bria Wilson; special friend, Michele Tate; siblings, Willie J., Haven, Clifford, Willie A., Kimberly, Tammie, Jacqueline and Clifton. He was predeceased by his father, Earl Lee; wife, Priscilla; and brother, Bobby J. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID 19, no services will be held. Those wishing to extend their condolences to the family may send cards to The Family of Stanley Brown C/O New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020
