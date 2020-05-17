Wehr, Stanley E. ALBANY Stanley E. Wehr, 95 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. Stan was born in New York City, but lived most of his life in Albany. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a machinist's mate on a submarine in the Atlantic, and on a destroyer in the Pacific. He was employed for many years by Red Star Trucking, and later by the Albany Institute of History and Art. Stan was predeceased by his wife, Alice Wehr. He is survived by his children, Stanley Paul Wehr (Sandra) of Jacksonville, Fla., Virginia Moloy (Richard) of Windham, N.H., Daureen Sanford of Glendora, Calif., David Wehr of Johnson City, N.Y., and Norma Jean Snyder (Bradford) of Whitney Point, N.Y.; his stepchildren, George E. Bailly (Marcia) of Chicago, Ill., John P. Bailly, Jr. (Lee Lounsbury) of Guilderland, and Stephen F. Bailly (Rose Mary) of Albany; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was recently predeceased by his sister, Corrine Wehr. Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with interment in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. The family suggests memorial contributions to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.