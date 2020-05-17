Stanley E. Wehr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wehr, Stanley E. ALBANY Stanley E. Wehr, 95 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy. Stan was born in New York City, but lived most of his life in Albany. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a machinist's mate on a submarine in the Atlantic, and on a destroyer in the Pacific. He was employed for many years by Red Star Trucking, and later by the Albany Institute of History and Art. Stan was predeceased by his wife, Alice Wehr. He is survived by his children, Stanley Paul Wehr (Sandra) of Jacksonville, Fla., Virginia Moloy (Richard) of Windham, N.H., Daureen Sanford of Glendora, Calif., David Wehr of Johnson City, N.Y., and Norma Jean Snyder (Bradford) of Whitney Point, N.Y.; his stepchildren, George E. Bailly (Marcia) of Chicago, Ill., John P. Bailly, Jr. (Lee Lounsbury) of Guilderland, and Stephen F. Bailly (Rose Mary) of Albany; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was recently predeceased by his sister, Corrine Wehr. Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held privately with interment in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. The family suggests memorial contributions to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved