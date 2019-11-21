|
|
Gemlick, Stanley GUILDERLAND Stanley Gemlick, age 101, a Guilderland native, died on November 18, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II under George S. Patton in the 35th Tank Battalion, reaching rank of technical sergeant. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was part of the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp. He received a presidential commendation for exemplary service and became a member of the Army Corp of Engineers. He worked for the federal government as a millwright, retiring from the Watervliet Arsenal after thirty years of service. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, playing cards and tending to the family garden. He is survived by his wife Ethel; his daughter Florence Derry; his grandson M. Scott Derry; his granddaughter Kristen (Bill) Slaver; and his great-granddaughter Katelyn. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A private burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's memory to the National WWII Memorial, American Battle Monuments Commission, P.O. Box 96766, Washington, DC 20090-6766 or www.wwiimemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019