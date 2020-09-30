Goldbaum, Stanley DEDHAM, Mass. Stanley Goldbaum, age 102, died on September 28, 2020, at Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, Mass. shortly after a hip fracture. He was born on December 12, 1917, in New York City to Celia (Kotzen) and Morris Goldbaum, the youngest of three children. He was raised in Saratoga Springs and graduated from Saratoga High School. Stanley served in the Army during World War II and was stationed in India. When he returned home, he was introduced to Ruth Dunn by an army buddy and they married on October 10, 1954. They moved to Latham where Stanley was treasurer at Nemith Motor Corporation for about 50 years. He retired at age 85 and they moved to the Avila Retirement Community. In 2017, he relocated to Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, Mass. to be closer to family. Stanley was a member of Temple Beth El, in Troy. He loved family, friends, weekly poker games, golf and travel. Survivors include his children, Beth Goldbaum (Jerry Ackerman) and Karen Treiger; grandchildren, Rachel Ackerman (Nathan Morrow), Alex Treiger (Chelsea Allen), Daniel Ackerman (Sarah Nalven), and Jacqueline Treiger; and the latest joy of his life, great-granddaughter, Maya Ruth Morrow. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by his wife Ruth; and son-in-law Brent Treiger. Burial will be in the Independent Benevolent Society Cemetery in Albany in a private service on September 30. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
