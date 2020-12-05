1/1
Stanley J. Beran
Beran, Stanley J. SCOTIA Stanley J. Beran passed away on November 29, 2020. Born in Bogota, N.J. on March 18, 1923, he was the son of Joseph and Barbara Beran. He attended public schools in Bogota and was awarded a State scholarship to Rutgers University as a result of competitive testing. There he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 1948 and subsequently a master's degree from Rennsselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy. His college education at Rutgers University was interrupted by World War II, during which he served with the United States Navy Seabees from 1943 to 1946 in the Solomon and Admiralty Islands of the South Pacific. Upon graduation from Rutgers, Mr. Beran joined General Electric. Mr. Beran's service with G.E. covered 37 years, primarily with the Gas Turbine Department in Schenectady, where he participated in the active development of the gas turbine and was considered a pioneer of this technology. G.E. has been a major supplier of gas-turbine-based power generation to the world-wide market. Mr. Beran is survived by his son, Philip Beran, an aerospace engineer for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory; and his two grandsons, Zachary Beran and Forrest Beran, engineers in the space-launch and automative industries, respectively. Mr. Beran's interests extended well beyond engineering with many years devoted to breeding, training and showing Morgan horses as a long-time member of the New York State Morgan Horse Society. He also was an avid fly fisherman with a special love for fishing for Atlantic Salmon. His later years were spent happily with the Falcon family in Scotia. Mr. Beran's remains will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery. His funeral will be held on a date to be determined and will be open to the public. Further information is available at BekkeringEllisFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
