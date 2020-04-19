Drosky, Stanley J. Sr. TROY Stanley J. Drosky Sr., 96 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Called "Poppy" by those who loved him, Stanley was born in Troy and was the son of the late Stanislaw and Caroline Turkowitz Drozdz; and loving husband of the late Rose Nowak Drosky. Stanley had been a machine operator at the Norton/Nashua Company in Watervliet for many years. He served our country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in Alaska, in the Military Police from 1942-1945. He was a member of the Troy Elks #141 and was an usher for St. Michael's Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, hunting and fishing, but the mostly he loved being with his family. Stanley is survived by his children: Stanley (Sharon) Drosky Jr., Bernadette (Scott) Ruddy, Michael (Christine) Drosky, and Joseph Drosky; daughter-in-law Ceil Drosky; as well as nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Stanley is also survived by his brother Casimer Drosky; and was predeceased by his siblings: Bertha, Caroline, Mary, Nora, Elizabeth, Helen, Josephine, Dolores, Rita, Stasia, Frances and Irene. Additionally, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him. Stanley's family wishes to keep their family and friends safe during this difficult time and will have private services in keeping with the Health Department guidelines. A memorial service and funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Michael's Church in Troy. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020