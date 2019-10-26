|
|
Goyette, Stanley J. WATERFORD Stanley J. Goyette, 92 of Middletown Road, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Foster Goyette. Stanley was a graduate of Cohoes High School and went on to serve honorably in U.S. Army during World War II. He and his brother owned and operated Goyette's Plumbing in Cohoes for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Cohoes and most recently of Church of the Holy Trinity. In his free time he always enjoyed bowling, fishing and deer hunting. Stanley was the brother of the late Joseph V. Goyette and Loretta Malesky (Ralph); the brother-in-law of Jeanne Goyette; the uncle of Carol LaPointe (Robert), the late Kathleen Napoli (Daniel), Michael Goyette (Donna), David Goyette (Gloria), Matthew Goyette (Juanita), Andrew Goyette (Debbie), and Lawrence Goyette. He was the dear friend of the late Doris Kane and is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity Cohoes. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019