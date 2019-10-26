Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
8:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity Cohoes
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Goyette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Goyette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Goyette Obituary
Goyette, Stanley J. WATERFORD Stanley J. Goyette, 92 of Middletown Road, died peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine Foster Goyette. Stanley was a graduate of Cohoes High School and went on to serve honorably in U.S. Army during World War II. He and his brother owned and operated Goyette's Plumbing in Cohoes for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Cohoes and most recently of Church of the Holy Trinity. In his free time he always enjoyed bowling, fishing and deer hunting. Stanley was the brother of the late Joseph V. Goyette and Loretta Malesky (Ralph); the brother-in-law of Jeanne Goyette; the uncle of Carol LaPointe (Robert), the late Kathleen Napoli (Daniel), Michael Goyette (Donna), David Goyette (Gloria), Matthew Goyette (Juanita), Andrew Goyette (Debbie), and Lawrence Goyette. He was the dear friend of the late Doris Kane and is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 29, at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity Cohoes. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now