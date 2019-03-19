Piekos, Stanley J. SAND LAKE Stanley J. Piekos, 65 of Bauer Road, Averill Park died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Cheshire, Mass. Stanley was the son of the late Stanislaw and Janice Rockefeller Piekos Sr.; and the devoted husband since 1981 of Regina Collins Piekos. Stanley and Regina met while both were working at H.V.C.C. Stanley had resided in Troy for many years before moving to Sand Lake in 2016. Stanley retired in 2017 from Hudson Valley Community College after 43 years where he had been a custodian. Years ago, Stanley enjoyed bowling. Survivors in addition to his wife include her children, Kelly Ann Knowles of Sand Lake, Sandra Morgan of Troy, Fred (Tammy) Rafferty of Watervliet, Brian (Jodie) Rafferty of Rensselaer and Tami Guilbault of Troy; his brothers and sisters, Linda Cearnal, Nancy (Greg) Crawford, John (Erin) Kilcullen, Gail (the late Robert) Rivers, Diane (Peter) Smith, Robert (Lorna) Kilcullen, Thomas (Kim) Kilcullen and Scott Kilcullen; his aunt Victoria Zabawa; 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Stanley was the brother of the late Pauline Morris and Bruce Kilcullen. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery Barbersville. The family request donations in memory of Stanley J. Piekos be made to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019