Service Information Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home 171 Elm St Cobleskill , NY 12043 (518)-234-3549 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul Church 138 Washington Ave. Cobleskill , NY

Rahmas, Stanley J. COBLESKILL Stanley J. Rahmas, 42, formerly of Cobleskill and lately of Albany, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 8, 1977, in Cobleskill, he was the son of Stanley and Janet (Basso) Rahmas. He was a 1995 graduate of the former Cobleskill Central School and later received his Associate in Applied Science degree from SUNY Cobleskill. For the past several years, Stanley was a senior I.T. operations technician at MetLife in Troy. A former member of Middleburgh Rod and Gun Club and currently a member of the Green Island Rod and Gun Club and Clifton Park Sportsmen Club, he enjoyed hunting and archery. Stan was an avid music lover, playing guitar for many years and listening to '80s metal and rock music. His passion for technology and computers was not just in his career, but also in his spare time. He had a strong interest in Sci-Fi and comics, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling throughout the U.S. along with a trip to Japan with Tiffany to visit his brother, Stephen. Stan loved trying new things and experiences. Forever cherishing his memories are his parents, Stanley and Janet (Basso) Rahmas of Cobleskill; his companion, Tiffany Hammond of Troy; his three siblings, Erika Rahmas (Bill Borthwick Jr.) of Rotterdam, Michael Rahmas (Lona Lee) of Sarasota, Fla., and their daughter, Ariella, and Stephen Rahmas of Cobleskill; and his maternal grandmother, Judith Basso of Schenectady; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Stanley was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert L. Basso, and paternal grandparents, Sven and Sigrid Rahmas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill with Reverend Thomas Berardi as celebrant. Family and friends are also invited to a period of visitation to be held at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11. Burial will be in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. Arrangements are entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at



