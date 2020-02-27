|
Scesny, Stanley J. COHOES Stanley J. Scesny, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully at his residence embraced by his loving family. Born and raised in Cohoes, he was the loving husband of Marion Manupella Scesny of Cohoes; and son of the late Sophie and Konstanty Scesny. He was the loving father of S. Michael (Angela) Scesny of Brunswick and Sharon (Joseph) Santoro of Cohoes. He was predeceased by his infant son, Gary John; his brothers, John (Mary), Larry (Carm) and Joseph (Millie); sisters, Mary (Art) Connery, and Katherine (Ed) Slupski. He was the loving grandfather of Joseph (Carolyn) Santoro, Anthony (Casey Heslin and daughter Brynn) Santoro, Blake (Lauren Caldwell) Santoro, all of Cohoes, Michael (Alyssa) Scesny and Anthony Scesny of Brunswick; and most precious great-grandchildren, Sophia and Luca Santoro, children of Joseph and Carolyn, Isabella Denise and Juliana Marie, daughters of Michael and Alyssa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Stan worked for John A. Manning of Green Island for 11 years and then went to the Van Schaick Island Country Club as the Green's superintendent for over 22 years. He went into business with his son Michael and started Northeast Turf in 1989, retiring in 2001 from the business. Stan enjoyed the excitement of Saratoga Race Track and was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants Football and Duke Basketball teams Funeral from the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Saturday, February 29, at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church in Cohoes on Saturday at 9 a.m. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to remember Stan in a special way may make contributions in his memory to the , 418 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12207. To leave an expression of sympathy or a cherished memory, please visit fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020