Szretter, Stanley J. REXFORD Stanley J. Szretter, 86 of Sambrook Edge, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a brief illness. He was born in Saxonville, Mass. on August 28, 1932, and was the son of the late John and Nellie (Surdyka) Szretter. He was the devoted and loving husband of Kathryn (Charest) Szretter. Stanley retired as a computer field engineer from Sperry Univac Corp. of Boston where he had worked for 30 plus years. He serviced and repaired large corporate mainframe computer systems. Stanley was a U.S. Air Force and Air Force National Guard veteran having served during the Korean War, being honorably discharged as a master sergeant. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Stanley enjoyed fishing off of Cape Cod and Newburyport, Mass. regularly and in his younger days spent many nights camping on the beach at the Cape. He made many trips to Colorado and the Rockies, elk and deer hunting with his friends and relatives. Stanley was a longtime member of the Maspenock Rod and Gun Club in Milford, Mass. and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Stanley was a patriot and loved his country. Stanley was the devoted father of Constance (Thomas) D'Ambra of Rexford; stepfather of Amanda Campbell and Jamie Campbell; cherished grandfather of Abigail Roberts (Ken), Geoffrey D'Ambra and Agatha D'Ambra; great-grandfather of Jarrod, Nicholas and Sean Roberts; also survived by five step-grandchildren, Erynn, Maegan and Aiden Campbell and Jackson and Lila Mae Neece; brother of the late Josephine, John Jr., Henry and Edward; and also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children. The funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Concord, N.H. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 25, 2019