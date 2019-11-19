Watrobski, Stanley J. HALFMOON Stanley J. Watrobski, age 91, entered into eternal life on November 16, 2019. He was jpredeceased by his wife Clara Watrobski; sons, Daniel Thomas Watrobski, David John Watrobski, and Donald Andrew Watrobski; grandson Jeremy Watrobski; and his siblings, Helen Boguss, Emily Dwyer, and Alexander Watrobski. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Stanley spent his career at Ford Motor Co. in Green Island. In his retirement, he worked as a bus driver for Shenendehowa. He was a longtime member of the Waterford-Halfmoon Fire Co. and served as a past commissioner and chief. Stanley was an avid fan of the N.Y. Mets and enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music. He is survived by his children, Carol (Thomas) Haigh, Cathy Watrobski, Christine (Stephen) Bemis, and Douglas (Darcey) Watrobski; sister Irene Sefcik; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers of House #24 at the Eddy Village Green for all of the excellent care they provided. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a memorial Mass on Thursday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent. Burial will in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. Donations may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express condolences, please visit, catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019