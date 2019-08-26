|
Kryjak, Stanley WATERFORD Stanley Kryjak, 94 of Fonda Road, died peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born and educated in Poland, he was the son of the late Stanislawa and Wiktoria Kot Kryjak and husband of the late Wanda Slupksi Kryjak. Stanley served honorably in the Polish Army in World War II and belonged to the S.P.K. He worked most of his life in construction and was a member of Laborers Local #190. He was also very active in St. Michael's Parish where he served as an usher, lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Parish Council and co-chairman of the St. Michael's Annual Bazar. Stanley belonged to the Polish American Congress and the PNA in Cohoes as well as St. Michael's Community Center. Stanley is survived by his children, Mary A. Kryjak-Dina (Salvatore Dina, Jr.) of Lancaster, Pa., Roseanne Kryjak (David Richardson) of Waterford and Stanley A. Kryjak (Amy) of Maryland; by his grandchildren, Alexandra Lee Kryjak and Gabrielle R. Dina; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion, Czeslawa Bizan and by her children, Ted Bizan (Carol), Steve Bizan (Linda) and Richard Bizan; as well as their children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY 12047 or the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To express your sympathy or share treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 26, 2019