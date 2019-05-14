Ostergren, Stanley NISKAYUNA Stanley Maurits Ostergren, a long-time resident of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and beloved wife of 62 years, Peggy. Stan was especially blessed during his illness by the excellent support of his daughter Kathleen, who is a registered nurse. Stanley was 86 years old. He is survived by his wife Peggy; children, Daniel of Boston, Kathleen of Niskayuna, Rosemary of West Hartford, Conn., and Roger of Manhattan; grandchildren, Crystal Gebrian and her husband Eric, Audrey Sadler and her husband Benjamin, and Eleanor and Gavin Gray of West Hartford; and his beloved great-grandson Sigmund Sadler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, at 11 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1801 Union St., Niskayuna. Burial will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Troy Schenectady Road. Donations in memory of Stan may be made to the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish School stkaterischool.org. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019