Zalstein, Stanley Paul ALBANY Stanley Paul Zalstein, age 82 of Albany, died on March 25, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Stanley was a lifelong Albany resident. He had been employed by New York State and was retired. He is survived by many friends and cousins. Services in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road, Albany on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2019
