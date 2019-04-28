Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley R. Solomon. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Solomon, Stanley R. DELMAR Stanley R. Solomon, 77, of Delmar, NY and Lake Worth, Florida died on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, Stanley grew up in Utica, NY. He was a graduate of the Utica Free Academy and attended The Albany College of Pharmacy. Stan proudly served in the Marine Corps Reserve. He was the owner of Waterfalls Laundry in Catskill, NY for over 35 years. Stan was a longtime member of Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany where he served on the board of the Ohav Shalom Apartments. He was also a member of the Colonie Golf and Country Club as well as the Fountains Country Club in Lake Worth, Florida. Stan was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills. He loved a good party and enjoyed doing "The Stanley". He was also proud of his three holes in one, two at Colonie Golf and Country Club and one at the Fountains Country Club. Stanley is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Amy Gordon Solomon; and his children, Marcy DeBiccari and her husband Damon of Loudonville, NY, Melanie Grossman and her husband Kevin, of Delmar, NY, and Scott Solomon of Albany. Grandfather of Dylan and Nealy DeBiccari and Samantha and Eli Grossman. Stan also leaves many cousins. Services at Congregation Ohav Shalom, 113 New Krumkill Road in Albany on Monday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery on Church Road in Guilderland, NY. The period of mourning will be observed at the Solomon residence on Monday following the service of interment and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Those wishing to remember Stanley in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Stanley Solomon Minyan Fund at Congregation Ohav Shalom. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit,











