Frisbee, Stanton M. "Sonny" Jr. COLONIE Stanton M. "Sonny" Frisbee, Jr., 87 of Albany, died early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 16, 1932, in Albany, the son of the late Stanton M. Sr. and Florence (Loucks) Frisbee. Stan attended Bethlehem Central High School, then was employed by Pioneers' Construction, W.G. Morton and Friello Paving. He worked at Beltrone Construction from 1975 until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid lover of football and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed gardening. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth (Richard) Thomas. Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Sandra (Skilling) Harnish Frisbee; his children, Douglas Frisbee, Deborah (William) Harrington, Kevin (Cory) Frisbee, Linda Frisbee, Patricia "Trish" Ross, Sandra Loomer and Lori Frisbee; his stepsons Reginald Harnish and Russell (Dawn) Harnish; his sister, Marion Giordano; and his brother Ronald (Jean) Frisbee. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Community Hospice for their dedicated care to Sonny during his illness. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, November 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of Sonny's life will be held on Friday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep Sonny's memory alive by showing kindness to others and helping someone who needs it. That was the Sonny way. Online condolences can be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019