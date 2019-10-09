Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Resources
Stasea Plog


1924 - 2019
Stasea Plog Obituary
Plog, Stasea TROY Stasea Plog, 95 of the Terrace at Eddy Memorial in Troy, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born on February 29, 1924, in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jane (Tyralski) Bialczak. Stasea married Charles "Bud" Plog on June 10, 1945, and they cherished 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2001. Stasea was a secretary for the N.Y.S. Department of Mental Health in Albany for many years before retiring in 1979. She was an active volunteer at Bright Horizons and Shaker Heritage Society in Albany. In her free time, Stasea enjoyed sewing, knitting, and going camping. Survivors of Stasea's include her daughter Jan (James) P. Christman, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Josephine Harlow, Regina Armstrong, Edward Bialczak, and Helen Couture. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 10, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Stasea's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend John Cairns on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will take place beside her beloved husband in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stasea's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019
