Service Information Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home 407 Bay Road Queensbury , NY 12804 (518)-792-2067 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home 407 Bay Road Queensbury , NY 12804 Graveside service 12:30 PM St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY Obituary

Giacci, Stella A. QUEENSBURY Stella A. (Paratore) Giacci, 84 of Queensbury, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on October 21, 1934, in Albany, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Signorino) Paratore. After graduating from high school in Albany, she attended cosmetology school and became a hairstylist, joining her three older sisters at their beauty salon in Albany, Marguerite's. She met the love of her life, Michael, and moved to Cleveland, continuing her career as a hairstylist, moving back to the Albany area to rejoin her sisters in 1974. After her husband passed in 1977, she went back to school for interior decorating and design, commencing a second career as an interior decorator. Over the years, she took up woodworking and created many pieces of furniture that adorn her twin daughters' homes. Christmas was about giving her power tools, not jewelry or clothes! As her family expanded with marriages and the births of her grandchildren, she wanted nothing more than to have her family spend time together-including all of her beloved nieces and nephews - loving and laughing, eating and drinking. She always said life blessed her with two great daughters, but better yet with two great sons-in-law! Sunday sauce was a tradition not to be missed. She loved entertaining, with Christmas being her most treasured time of the year. She loved to dance and lit up any room she entered. There was never a man that she met that wasn't named "Handsome!" When memory issues began to affect her independence, she moved to the Queensbury area and started a new life in this community. Everyone who met her loved her. A force of nature is a good description for this strong, loving woman. She will be sorely missed but will live on in the hearts and minds of all whose lives she has touched. When told she was loved, she always said she loved you more. Now it is our turn to say, we love you more. We honor her by living our best lives. She is survived by her daughters, Marcea Giacci Greenspan and her husband, James of Queensbury and Michele Giacci Miller and her husband, David of Plainfield, N.J.; her grandchildren, Zachary Greenspan of Queensbury, Alec Greenspan of Dallas, Gabriele Miller of Plainfield and Adam Miller of Plainfield; and a number of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, Stella was predeceased by her husband, Michael Giacci; and her three sisters, Marguerite Reinemann, Rita Hotaling and Yolanda Mastriano. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 26, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury followed by a graveside service that will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205 or online at







