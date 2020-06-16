Dillon, Sister Stella Marie RSM ALBANY Sister Stella Marie Dillon, RSM (Helen Dillon) died at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Albany, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of the late William H. Dillon and Helen F. Duffy Dillon. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation in 1954 and transferred to the Sisters of Mercy in 1973, a total of 66 years in the religious community. Sister Stella earned a bachelor's degree from the College of Saint Rose, Albany, and a master's degree from St. Michael's College, Winooski, Vt. She taught in numerous schools in the Albany Diocese, including St. Colman's Home, Watervliet; St. Helen's, Schenectady; Sacred Heart, Albany; and Catholic Central High School, Troy. In her youth, Stella announced her intention to become either a movie star or a nun. Fortunately for those whose lives she touched in her ministries over the years, she chose the latter. She didn't have to give up her love of singing, dancing, and performing either; she was the perfect match to work on and perform in the annual musicals at CCHS. Sister Stella loved all sports and was a successful coach of the girls' junior varsity basketball team. With no prior experience, and in possession of her first pair of sneakers, Sister Stella organized the first girls' track team at CCHS. Coach and runners relished the experience. A compassionate listener, Sister Stella had a special place in her heart for the elderly to whom she ministered at Heritage Home for Women in Schenectady. She respected the women's limitations while keeping them as engaged in life as they were able to be. She loved them, and they loved her. While serving as administrator of Heritage Home, she was once honored as Business Woman of the Year. Sister Stella also served as Christian Service Coordinator at Immaculate Conception Parish, Schenectady and Chaplain at McAuley Residence, Albany, where she welcomed another opportunity to serve the elderly. In addition to her parents, Sister Stella was predeceased by four of her brothers and sisters, Barbara Ann Miller (the late William), Mary Elizabeth Tracey (the late Bill), William H. Dillon Jr. (the late Helen), and Kevin Michael Dillon Sr. She is remembered as a loving sister and aunt by those who survive her, her sister, Evelyn Cerrato (Felix J. Cerrato Jr.) and Sister Helen Dillon RSM; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; and by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy and Mercy Associates. A wake will be held at Lyons Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, with 30 people being allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions may be made in Sister Stella's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, New York 12208. A memorial Mass and celebration of Sister Stella's life will be held after the current health restrictions are lifted.