Hedrick, Stephanie Anne ALBANY Stephanie Anne Hedrick, 69, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Beryl Garson Bent. She was the loving wife of Michael Hedrick; dear mother of Mike Hedrick and Nicole Hedrick; loving grandmother of Emma; and sister of Kim Hollis (Scott). Funeral services well be held privately. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com